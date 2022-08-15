Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi gives example of 5-year-old child; here’s what he said2 min read . 09:22 AM IST
PM Modi has called upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying India can make for the world.
PM Modi has called upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying India can make for the world.
During his 2022 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying India can make for the world. PM Modi also commended defence forces for taking forward 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.
During his 2022 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying India can make for the world. PM Modi also commended defence forces for taking forward 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.
PM Modi said, for the first time in 75 years, a completely-indigenous cannon salute was given at the Red Fort on 15th August. It was the first time that the salute was given from two cannons made in India.
PM Modi said, for the first time in 75 years, a completely-indigenous cannon salute was given at the Red Fort on 15th August. It was the first time that the salute was given from two cannons made in India.
According to PM Modi, the army bravely carried out the Atmanirbhar Bharat project. No matter how many times he saluted them for their efforts, it would not be sufficient. And, this is what he was referring to.
According to PM Modi, the army bravely carried out the Atmanirbhar Bharat project. No matter how many times he saluted them for their efforts, it would not be sufficient. And, this is what he was referring to.
In July, India approved weapon purchases worth ₹28,732 crore, including armed drone swarms, carbines, and bullet-proof jackets that will be designed and developed in the country. This was a significant step toward Prime Minister Modi's goal of self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.
In July, India approved weapon purchases worth ₹28,732 crore, including armed drone swarms, carbines, and bullet-proof jackets that will be designed and developed in the country. This was a significant step toward Prime Minister Modi's goal of self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.
PM Modi used the example of a young child who had internalised the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat. When a 5-year-old child refuses to play with an imported toy, they have Atmanirbhar Bharat running in their veins, he said.
PM Modi used the example of a young child who had internalised the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat. When a 5-year-old child refuses to play with an imported toy, they have Atmanirbhar Bharat running in their veins, he said.
Also Read: PM Narendra Modi lists out five pledges for India to fulfill its dreams by 2047
Also Read: PM Narendra Modi lists out five pledges for India to fulfill its dreams by 2047
In her first address to the country, President Droupadi Murmu praised India's reaction to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and noted that India has outperformed several industrialised nations in its fight against the disease.
In her first address to the country, President Droupadi Murmu praised India's reaction to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and noted that India has outperformed several industrialised nations in its fight against the disease.
“The world has seen a new India rising in recent years, more so after the outbreak of COVID-19. Our response to the pandemic has been appreciated everywhere. We launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself," said President Murmu in her address to the nation.
“The world has seen a new India rising in recent years, more so after the outbreak of COVID-19. Our response to the pandemic has been appreciated everywhere. We launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself," said President Murmu in her address to the nation.
“Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage. In combating the pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries. For this feat, we are grateful to our scientists, doctors, nurses, paramedics and the staff associated with vaccination."
“Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage. In combating the pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries. For this feat, we are grateful to our scientists, doctors, nurses, paramedics and the staff associated with vaccination."
Also Read: I-Day 2022: All you need to know about the celebrations at the Red Fort
Also Read: I-Day 2022: All you need to know about the celebrations at the Red Fort
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the grand celebration of India’s independence, is dedicated to the people of India who have not only advanced their nation but also have the power and capability to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating India 2.0, which is motivated by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. To commemorate India's independence and the historic past of its people, culture, and accomplishments, several events and projects have been organised throughout the course of the past 75 weeks as part of the Mahotsav, or grand festival.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the grand celebration of India’s independence, is dedicated to the people of India who have not only advanced their nation but also have the power and capability to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating India 2.0, which is motivated by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. To commemorate India's independence and the historic past of its people, culture, and accomplishments, several events and projects have been organised throughout the course of the past 75 weeks as part of the Mahotsav, or grand festival.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)