Atmanirbhar Bharat provides a vision of India's plans to become a $5 trillion economy by promoting ' Make in India - Make for World', a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

Sanjay Bhattacharyya, MEA Secretary (CPV&OIA) was speaking at India e-biz Expo 2020. "COVID-19 was an unprecedented disruption, at all levels, across the world. It was not only a health crisis but it also imposed socio-economic challenges. Global economy slumped, social interaction was curtailed and individuals were fearful. It was imperative for the global community to coordinate efforts in the fight against coronavirus," he said in his address on 'Leveraging Business Opportunities in a post-Covid Scenario'.

Bhattacharyya said that as business leaders give shape to India's economic engagement, the key opportunities will lie in, among other things, Atmanirbhar Bharat which provides a vision of India's plans to become a $5 trillion economy by promoting 'Make in India - Make for World'.

"This will happen through our integration with the global economy. The thrust will be on joint ventures in infrastructure and manufacturing, integrating into supply chains and tapping sovereign wealth funds," he said.

Bhattacharyya said new emerging technologies, especially in ICT, consultancy, fin-tech, logistics, edutech, healthtech, biotech and others also have enormous potential.

High technology cooperation, especially in defence and space has potential to be stepped up, he said.

Bhattacharyya asserted that Indian business must venture into less-explored markets, which can yield greater dividends.

"High-level exchanges between India and our growing circle of partners have promoted deeper understanding and cooperation. This is an opportune moment for the business community to develop deeper links, based on each other’s national priorities and development plans," he said.

