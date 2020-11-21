Sanjay Bhattacharyya, MEA Secretary (CPV&OIA) was speaking at India e-biz Expo 2020. "COVID-19 was an unprecedented disruption, at all levels, across the world. It was not only a health crisis but it also imposed socio-economic challenges. Global economy slumped, social interaction was curtailed and individuals were fearful. It was imperative for the global community to coordinate efforts in the fight against coronavirus," he said in his address on 'Leveraging Business Opportunities in a post-Covid Scenario'.