The registration facility under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) has been extended till March 31, 2022.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently tweeted about the extension of the date of registration facility under ABRY from its official Twitter handle. The tweet said, "Registration facility under #ABRY has been extended till 31.03.2022."

ABRY scheme: Key highlights

1) Incentive for employers and new employees of eligible establishments registered with EPFO.

2) The new employees will receive incentives for two years from his or her date of registration.

3) Incentive in the form of payment of -

a) Both employees and employers' contribution, that is, 24 per cent of wages in respect of new employees employed in establishments having up to 1000 employees and

b) Only employees EPF, that is 12 per cent of wages in respect of new employees employed in establishments having more than 1000 employees

4) Establishment is eligible for the incentive if they add prescribed minimum number of new employees, over the above reference

5) Reference base of employees is taken as the number of contributory EPF members in ECR for September 2020

6) The new employees joining with a monthly wage less than ₹15000 areentitled to receive benefits for 24 wage months from the date of registration.

7) The establishments registered with EPFO after 1 October 2020, will get benefits in respect of all new employees.

ABRY scheme

Under the ABRY, the government is paying both employees' and employers' contributions of 24 per cent of wages (12 per cent of wages for each) in respect of establishments having 1,000 employees and employees' contribution of 12 of wages to establishments employing more than 1,000 employees, the House was informed.

As of 4 December 2021, employment opportunities have been created for 39.73 lakh new employees and benefits of ₹2612.10 crore were credited upfront in their accounts.

