Govt raises MGNREGA budget; relaxes IBC, Companies Act norms to protect firms

Concluding the 5-day announcements of the government's Rs20 trillion financial package of liquidity and reforms to restore the health of the covid-struck economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government would spend Rs1 trillion on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA). This is Rs40,000 crore than the amount originally planned to spend in FY21.

The government's decision to increase MNREGA budget comes amidst millions of migrants returning to their native places as the 54-day lockdown, that ends today, left factories shut and rendered them unemployed.

The government has said any debt default due to covid shall be excluded from default under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). No fresh insolvency proceeding will be initiated for a year against any company. This has been done keeping in mind that covid has hurt businesses and many defaults could happen as a result. A special insilvency framework will be created to protect micro, small and medium enterprises from fresh IBC proceedings.

Sitharaman said several provisions of the Companies Act would be decriminalized to make it less draconian and protect companies and their managements.

Today's steps announced by the finance minister deal with MNREGA, health (both in rural and urban area); businsses and covid; decriminalization of the Companies Act and ease of doing business; public sector matters and policies matters thereof and state governments and resources related to them.





