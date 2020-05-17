Govt raises MGNREGA budget; relaxes IBC, Companies Act norms to protect firms

would spend Rs1 trillion on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). This is Rs40,000 crore than the amount originally planned to spend in FY21.
The government's decision to increase MNREGA budget comes amidst millions of migrants returning to their native places as the 54-day lockdown, that ends today, left factories shut and rendered them unemployed.
The government has said any debt default due to covid shall be excluded from default under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). No fresh insolvency proceeding will be initiated for a year against any company. This has been done keeping in mind that covid has hurt businesses and many defaults could happen as a result. A special insolvency framework will be created to protect micro, small and medium enterprises from fresh IBC proceedings.
Sitharaman said several provisions of the Companies Act would be decriminalized to make it less draconian and protect companies and their managements.
Today's steps announced by the finance minister deal with MGNREGA, health (both in rural and urban area); businesses and covid; decriminalization of the Companies Act and ease of doing business; public sector matters and policies matters thereof and state governments and resources related to them.