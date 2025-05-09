ATMs to be closed for 2-3 days amid India-Pakistan tensions? Here is the truth

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has dismissed a widely circulating WhatsApp message that falsely claims ATMs across the country will be closed for 2–3 days due to a ransomware cyber-attack.

The viral message, which warns users against making online transactions and alleges that a cyber-attack linked to Pakistan will disrupt ATM services, has been labelled as fake by PIB. The message also mentions a supposed video titled "Dance of the Hillary," calling it a dangerous virus that could format mobile phones, another baseless claim.

Sharing the clarification on X, PIB Fact Check stated:

“A viral #WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days.

🛑 This Message is FAKE

✅ ATMs will continue to operate as usual

❌ Don't share unverified messages.

#IndiaFightsPropaganda”

The bureau urged citizens not to believe or circulate such misleading information, emphasising that ATM services are functioning normally and there is no threat of imminent closure.

Authorities have once again advised the public to verify the authenticity of any such messages before sharing them, to prevent unnecessary panic and the spread of misinformation.

The viral fake message has been widely circulated on WhatsApp in the last 12 hours after the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. Several regions across India experienced complete blackouts on Thursday night as tensions arose after Pakistan targeted Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

According to ANI, a full blackout has been enforced in Bhuj, located in the Kachchh district of Gujarat. In the northern state of Punjab, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar have also been plunged into darkness as part of the security protocol.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed extensive measures, with blackouts reported in Udhampur, Uri, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Akhnoor, and Samba districts of the Jammu Division. Sirens were heard blaring across these regions, signalling heightened alertness.