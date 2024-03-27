News
Atomic clocks to ring in one-nation, one time
Summary
- India will join an exclusive group of four other countries—the US, the UK, Japan, and Korea—to have their own atomic clocks
- The project was initiated after the Kargil war when India was denied information on the GPS location of Pakistani intruders
NEW DELHI : India is deploying atomic clocks across the country to ensure the time shown on your digital watch, smartphone and laptop is truly based on Indian Standard Time—an effort launched more than two decades ago after the Kargil war.
