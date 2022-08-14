Atomy India creates awareness on oral health on the occasion of 75th Independence Day

Under the initiative, Atomy India is distributing Atomy oral care kit to the underprivileged children across the country, covering 75 cities with the help of 75 educational institutions for 75 days.
New Delhi: Atomy India, a Korean healthcare firm is creating mass awareness campaign on oral health hygiene across the country on the occasion of 75th Independence Day being celebrated as “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Union government to commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.
“Oral health is an integral part of our health. Atomy India is making an effort to address the health issues of the underprivileged children who have no access or resources to take care of their oral health hygiene look after their oral health, and thus impacting their overall health," said Abraham Lee, Managing Director, Atomy India.
During the 75-day campaign, Atomy India will reach out to over 7,500 children with the oral hygiene initiative. “Adverse oral health can have significant impact on the whole systemic health, and quality of life. Starting oral hygiene from the early childhood can prevent oral cancers, dental caries and periodontal diseases that contribute to the major burden of oral diseases in India," said the company statement.
Atomy’s oral health kit contains toothpaste which prevents the formation of dental cavity and helps in removing bad breath while toothbrush provides refreshing feeling for teeth and gums after brushing.
