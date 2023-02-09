Food delivery app Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on 9 February took to LinkedIn while sharing Q3FY23 report said that they are on track with their path to profitability by Q2FY24 and for them ‘attack is the best defence’.

In previous September quarter, the food delivery platform had posted a net loss of ₹250.8 crore, while its consolidated loss widened to ₹346.6 crore on-year for the quarter ended December (Q3FY23) as against a loss of ₹63 crore in the year-ago period.

Goyal in his post mentioned 5 points on which he expects to meet profitability by Q2FY24.

These include growth, tech winter, delivery partners, ESG, and our journey.

Here's what he said:

Growth: Goyal while sharing insights said, "I believe Zomato Everyday (our home-style cooked food offering) will be equally disruptive," adding that Zomato Gold already has 900k+ members in less than a month and said he is excited about the potential these hold.

Tech Winter: According to Goyal, rough years for the tech industry are only a blip. He opined that 'attack is the best defence' and 'this is the best time to be on the lookout for great talent'.

Delivery partners: For Goyal, delivery partners are backbone of his business. "We have set ourselves a goal of ‘zero’ on-road delivery partner fatalities and are working towards it with prompt ambulance support, incorporating reflectors on all delivery partner assets, and several other initiatives," he said.

ESG: Zomato's head might be on business but its heart belongs to the community, said Goyal in his post. He added that the firm is on track to meet both plastic recycling and 100 per cent EV fleet targets.

Our journey: In this section, Goyal mentioned that the idea of Zomato was to serve the community, which became an accidental company. "We are proud to have served millions of customers through thick and thin, and this is what inspires us every single day," he said.

Earlier, Zomato reported online food delivery giant's adjusted EBITDA loss increased to ₹265 crore in the December quarter as against ₹192 crore in the quarter ended in September last year.