Attack is the best defence: Zomato says after losses widen in Q3
- In previous September quarter, the food delivery platform had posted a net loss of ₹250.8 crore, while its consolidated loss widened to ₹346.6 crore on-year for the quarter ended December (Q3FY23) as against a loss of ₹63 crore in the year-ago period.
Food delivery app Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on 9 February took to LinkedIn while sharing Q3FY23 report said that they are on track with their path to profitability by Q2FY24 and for them ‘attack is the best defence’.
