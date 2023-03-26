Attack me, not freedom fighters’, Ro Khanna as late grandfather criticized for supporting Emergency3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 08:26 AM IST
After Ro Khanna criticised Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, he has been criticized and reminded that his grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar was a supporter of Indira Gandhi during the Emergency.
Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna drew flak on social media after he said that disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament deep betrayal of the Gandhian philosophy and India's deepest values.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×