Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna drew flak on social media after he said that disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament deep betrayal of the Gandhian philosophy and India's deepest values.

After his post in support of Gandhi, Khanna was reminded that his grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar was a supporter of Indira Gandhi during the the time of Emergency.

Khanna also retweeted a post by The Pamphlet which stated, “Though it seems as If Ro has forgotten that Amarnath Vidyalankar (his grandfather), an INC loyalist, was part of Indira Gandhi’s govt during the harsh period of emergency in India. He did not oppose the brutal atrocities on Indian masses during the Emergency."

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi news LIVE

In his reply, Khanna wrote, “It’s sad to see people maligning my grandfather who worked for Lala Lajpat Rai, was jailed in 31-32 and 41-45, and wrote two letters to Indira Gandhi opposing the emergency, leaving parliament right after. Attack me. Don’t attack India’s freedom fighters. And facts matter."

It’s sad to see people maligning my grandfather who worked for Lala Lajpat Rai, was jailed in 31-32 and 41-45, and wrote two letters to Indira Gandhi opposing the emergency, leaving parliament right after. Attack me. Don’t attack India’s freedom fighters. And facts matter. https://t.co/mPnFS0Dftu — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) March 25, 2023

He was also criticized by Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who said, “Wasn’t your grandfather the one who supported Indira Gandhi on Emergency? Always stood for fascist decisions?"

Btw, wasn’t your grandfather the one who supported Indira Gandhi on Emergency? Always stood for fascist decisions? https://t.co/1I3BQ1zDaq — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 25, 2023

Gandhi has been disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha (MP) from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. Rahul Gandhi was an MP from the seat of Wayanad in Kerala.

Also Read: Plea filed in SC challenging Representation of the People Act that took away Rahul Gandhi's MP status

His disqualification came after the Surat court on Thursday, sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka. Rahul made the "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark in April 2019, at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi.

Reacting to his disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul on Friday said he was fighting to restore the country's voice and will pay any price to do so.

"I am fighting for the voice of India and am ready to pay any price (for it)," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.



Rahul Gandhi who held his 1st press conference yesterday and said that he is not scared of going to prison and that his disqualification from Parliament was aimed at distracting people from the Adani issue.

During his press conference, the former Congress chief also said “My name in not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologise to anyone" Gandhi has often targeted late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, saying that he helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear.

After his comment on Savarkar, he might may soon find himself facing other defamation cases - in connection with remarks against VD Savarkar and the RSS. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came down heavily against him as the latter insisted that his name was 'not Savarkar' and that 'Gandhis don't apologise to anyone'. The Shiv Sena chief also recalled Gandhi's earlier comments against the Hindutva ideologue - including his November 2022 assertion that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had ‘helped the British'.

"Savarkar is not only Maharashtra's deity but is an idol for the whole country and Rahul Gandhi has defamed him. Any criticism of Rahul Gandhi will be lesser for his this deed. Today also, he said that I am not Savarkar who will apologise. What does he think of Savarkar? He must be punished for this," CM Eknath Shinde said in the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)