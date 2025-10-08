Attack on CJI BR Gavai: Bengaluru Police registers FIR against lawyer, Punjab Police crackdown on social media accounts

After the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, Bengaluru Police on Wednesday registered a zero FIR against the lawyer who allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards him in his courtroom in the Supreme Court.

A zero FIR can be registered anywhere, irrespective of where the alleged offence occurred.

Meanwhile, in a crackdown on unlawful and objectionable social media content targeting the CJI, the Punjab Police registered several FIRs on more than 100 social media handles.

Lawyer booked The Bengaluru Police registered a zero FIR against Rakesh Kishore under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the BNS, following a complaint by Bhaktavachala, President of the All India Advocates Association.

A 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, but was stopped by alert security personnel.

According to police sources, the errant lawyer was unhappy over the CJI's remarks during a hearing last month concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.

Crackdown on social media A Punjab Police spokesperson said social media content relating to attacks on high constitutional authority, caste-based vilification and incitement, public mischief with a direct attempt to disturb peace and public order by unjustly exploiting caste and communal sentiments has been flagged and FIRs have been registered in accordance with the law.

The posts and videos in question contain casteist and hate-filled expressions intended to promote communal disharmony, disturb public order and erode respect for judicial institutions, said the spokesperson.

The social media content included unlawful and objectionable posts targeting the CJI.

The contents of the social media posts included posts intended to provoke violence and erode respect for constitutional position, intentional intimidation and insult to a member of a Scheduled Caste (SC), attempts to promote enmity, hatred and ill-will against a member of SC category, promotion of enmity between groups on grounds of caste and intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace and statements conducting to public mischief, said the spokesperson.

FIRs under the relevant Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been registered in various police stations on receipt of information disclosing the commission of cognisable offences.

Further investigations in these FIRs are being conducted in accordance with the law, said the spokesperson.

The Lord Vishnu idol controversy Last month, a bench headed by the CJI had dismissed the plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Terming the plea a "publicity interest litigation", the CJI had said, “This is purely publicity interest litigation.... Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.”