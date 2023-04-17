'Attacking democracy in India', Rahul Gandhi slams BJP in poll-bound Karnataka

'Attacking democracy in India', Rahul Gandhi slams BJP in poll-bound Karnataka2 min read . 01:46 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi claimed that his microphone was intentionally turned off during a session in the Parliament, denying him the opportunity to speak.
During a public rally in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP and RSS for their alleged assault on democracy in India.
During a public rally in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP and RSS for their alleged assault on democracy in India.
Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns saying, “Sad that today across India people from RSS and BJP are attacking democracy."
Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns saying, “Sad that today across India people from RSS and BJP are attacking democracy."
The Congress leader expressed optimism about the upcoming elections in Karnataka, stating, “I am quite happy to know that there's a strong undercurrent in favour of the Congress party. I am confident that the Congress party is going to win the elections."
The Congress leader expressed optimism about the upcoming elections in Karnataka, stating, “I am quite happy to know that there's a strong undercurrent in favour of the Congress party. I am confident that the Congress party is going to win the elections."
Rahul Gandhi claimed that his microphone was intentionally turned off during a session in the Parliament, denying him the opportunity to speak. He further stated that as a result, he was subsequently disqualified from the Lok Sabha.
Rahul Gandhi claimed that his microphone was intentionally turned off during a session in the Parliament, denying him the opportunity to speak. He further stated that as a result, he was subsequently disqualified from the Lok Sabha.
It is pertinent to mention that Rahul Gandhi was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname in a court in Gujarat's Surat.
It is pertinent to mention that Rahul Gandhi was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname in a court in Gujarat's Surat.
However, he was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision.
However, he was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly failing to ensure adequate representation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in government employment.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly failing to ensure adequate representation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in government employment.
Gandhi said, “If we want to take OBC in the country forward and give them their rights, the first step would be for the Prime Minister to release data from the OBC census. The PM will never do this as he doesn't want the welfare of OBC. Congress will do this as soon as we get the opportunity."
Gandhi said, “If we want to take OBC in the country forward and give them their rights, the first step would be for the Prime Minister to release data from the OBC census. The PM will never do this as he doesn't want the welfare of OBC. Congress will do this as soon as we get the opportunity."
"There are only 7 per cent of people in the government's secretaries coming from OBC, Dalit and Adivasi communities," Gandhi said.
"There are only 7 per cent of people in the government's secretaries coming from OBC, Dalit and Adivasi communities," Gandhi said.
During a speech at a gathering in the poll-bound state of Kolar, Rahul Gandhi commented on the surname "Modi" which resulted in his conviction for criminal defamation and subsequent disqualification as a Member of Parliament.
During a speech at a gathering in the poll-bound state of Kolar, Rahul Gandhi commented on the surname "Modi" which resulted in his conviction for criminal defamation and subsequent disqualification as a Member of Parliament.
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)