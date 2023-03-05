Attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu sparks political furore. Here's what we know so far2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:10 PM IST
- Despite multiple clarifications and assurances from the Tamil Nadu government, the migrant workers stayed away from work and even started leaving the state
In the past few days, several videos are being circulated on social media about the alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. Despite multiple clarifications and assurances from the Tamil Nadu government, the migrant workers stayed away from work and even started leaving the state.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×