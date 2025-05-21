‘Attempt to hoodwink world is doomed to fail’: India rejects Pakistan's baseless allegations over Khuzdar blast

India on Wednesday rejected Pakistan's baseless allegations over Khuzdar blast and said that attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail.

At least five people, including three children, were killed and several others injured when a bus carrying schoolchildren was targeted in Khuzdar district in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.

“India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar earlier today. India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

Jaiswal added that in order to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicenter of terrorism and to hide its own gross failings, it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues.

“This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail,” said the MEA spokesperson.

In a statement on X, Pakistan's Interior Ministry said the blast was allegedly carried out through a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir said that 38 people were injured in the blast, which occurred near the Zero Point area, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The bodies and those injured were taken to the Combined Military Hospital, from where those with serious injuries will be referred to medical facilities in Quetta and Karachi, he said.

Meanwhile, a multi-party delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha has left for Japan to put across India's views on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The delegation will also visit South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore as part of New Delhi's outreach following Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict between India and Pakistan.

As many as nine terror camps were hit inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by Indian forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, which left at least 26 civilians dead.

The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.