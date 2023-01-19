Attending Republic Day parade? Avail free metro ride to ‘these’ two stations

The excitement around Republic Day celebrations is rising as the day inch closer. The officials on Wednesday also gave another surprise to visitors and announced that the invitees of the Republic Day parade and the people holding digital tickets for seats can avail "free metro ride" to the two stations near Raisina Hill on 26 January.
People can reach Kartavya Path through two metro stations, Udyog Bhawan (which fall on the Yellow line) and Central Secretariat (which fall on both the Yellow and Violet line).
The news was shared by the officials of the defense ministry during a presentation on the events to be held from 23 to 31 January. "Invitees and ticket holders having valid invitation cards/admit cards/ticket along with a government-issued photo ID will be allowed to avail metro services free of cost and will exit at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations for reaching their designated enclosures as decided," it said.
The e-tickets booked online "will have a QR code" and these tickets can be shown at the metro station after which visitors will "get a token for a free ride to reach the stations near the venue", an official told news agency PTI.
This year celebrations for the 74th Republic Day will be hosted at the revamped Central Vista and the government has put around 32,000 tickets on sale for the event. The defense ministry officials said that all official invites for the event will be sent online for the first time.
"This year, physical invitation cards for guests and spectators have been replaced by e-invitations. For this purpose, a dedicated portal amantran.mod.gov.in has been launched. Sale of tickets, admit cards, invitation cards and car parking labels are being issued online through this portal," the defense ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
"This will ensure the whole process to be more secure and paperless and enable people from all parts of the country to attend this national event," it said.
