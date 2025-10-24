Attention Air India flyers: Some domestic flights to operate from upgraded Terminal 2 at Delhi Airport — check details

Tata Group-owned full-service airline, Air India, on Friday, 24 October 2025, announced that effective from 26 October 2025, some of its daily domestic flights will shift to Terminal 2 (T2) from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi.

The airline said that the change is part of managing the terminals better amid ongoing operational adjustments. “60 out of 180 daily domestic flights will shift to Terminal 2 (T2) and all international flights continue to operate from T3.”

In an advisory for its passengers, the airline further recommended that passengers should check and review their flight details beforehand to carefully plan out their journey.

“Please check your flight details carefully and plan your journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience,” said Air India.

Here are some of the key things you must know 1. Which Air India flights will operate from Delhi T2? Starting 26 October 2025, a total of 60 out of 180 Air India domestic flights out of the national capital Delhi will operate from the upgraded Terminal 2.

According to the official website, the flights which will be operating out of T2 will have their numbers starting with “AI1XXX,” like for example — AI1737, AI1787.

2. How can travellers confirm their departure terminal? For the people who are travelling from Delhi, they need to look out for the Air India domestic flights, which are numbered starting with “1” as these are the aircraft which will be departing and arriving at Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport.

The airline company has rolled out this system for travellers to easily identify the flights which are operating from the newly updated Terminal 2 of Delhi.

“If you are booked on a flight which is part of this series and travelling after 26 October 2025, you would be notified about this change on the contact details provided at the time of your booking,” according to the Air India website.

3. What happens if you are travelling with Air India Express? If travellers have booked their flights through Air India Express, the low-cost airline owned by Air India, then the flights will be operated to and from Terminal 1 of the IGI Delhi airport.

“These flights can be identified easily as they are numbered in four digits starting with 9 (e.g., AI 9501, AI 9550, etc),” according to the Air India website.