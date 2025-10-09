Attention Akasa Air flyers! Online booking, check-in services may be temporarily unavailable, airline issues advisory

Attention flyers: Indian airline operator Akasa Air announced in a social media post on Thursday, 9 October 2025, that the company's online booking and check-in services may be temporarily unavailable, according to a social media post on the platform X.

Akasa Air also disclosed that the airline's systems are experiencing certain ‘intermittent issues,’ and services such as booking, check-in, and managing booking services are likely to be unavailable for the moment.

“Our systems are currently experiencing intermittent issues, and some of our online services on our website, including booking, check-in and manage booking services, may be temporarily unavailable,” said Akasa Air in their post.

What should the passengers do now? Passengers travelling with Akasa Air can use the airline's mobile application or check in at the airport through the counter by arriving early before their scheduled flight.

“Passengers with immediate travel plans can use our Mobile App for check-in or reach the airport early to check-in at our counters,” said Akasa Air in its post.

The company also apologised to its customers for causing any inconvenience and assured its passengers that the teams are working to resolve the ‘intermittent issues.’

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest,” they said.

Akasa Air also provided a round-the-clock assistance number (+91 9606 112131) to its passengers in case they want help related to the issue.

“For any assistance, please contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131, and our team will be happy to assist you,” said Akasa Air in its post.