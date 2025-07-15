Attention Bengaluru commuters! Karnataka hikes auto rickshaw fare for up to 2 km ride: Check new rates here

Bengaluru auto rickshaw rides are set to cost more from now on as Karnataka has increased fares, officials said Tuesday.

The Regional Transport Authority of Bangalore Urban District on Monday announced the hike on Monday. Here is everything you need to know.

Bengaluru new auto fares The minimum fare of auto rickshaws in have been hiked to ₹36 for up to two kilometres. The fare was ₹30 till now.

According to the notice, after the first 2 km, every kilometre will be hiked to ₹18. Previously, the fare was capped at ₹15 per kilometre.

There will be surcharges at night fare too. Bengaluru commuters will now have to pay 1.5 times the normal fares if they take an auto from 10 pm to 5 am on any given day.

Auto drivers had initially demanded a total minimum fare increase of ₹10 and a ₹5 increase per kilometre.

Waiting charges will be free for the only first five minutes. After that, a charge of ₹10 will apply for every fifteen minutes or part thereof.

When will the new fares take effect? The new Bengaluru auto fare hike will come into effect on August 1, the Regional Transport Authority of Bangalore Urban District said in its notice.

According to the notification issued by the authority, the fare is valid within the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

The authority also said auto meters should be re-verified and stamped by October 31 and should display the revised fares on the meters.

Other rules Under the new Bengaluru auto fare rules, a maximum of three passengers will be allowed to travel for the minimum fare of ₹36.

As far as baggage fee is concerned, the new rule says that there will be no charges for luggages up to 20 kilograms. A charge of ₹10 will be levied for every 20 kg thereafter.

The maximum luggage limit has been set to 50 kgs, as per the notice.