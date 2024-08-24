Attention Bengaluru! Traffic Police advisory issued for Krishna Janmashtami 2024; check routes, diversion other details

Bengaluru Traffic Update: Traffic restrictions are in place near ISKCON Temple in Bengaluru for Janmashtami 2024, impacting vehicular movement on key routes.

Published24 Aug 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Bengaluru Traffic advisory: The traffi police has issued advisory for vehicular movement in the city on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2024 celebration
Bengaluru traffic update: In the wake of the upcoming Janmashtami festival, Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory for vehicular movement on routes that may experience traffic congestion on Sunday and Monday.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in the Malleswaram traffic police station limits for Sunday and Monday, reported Deccan Herald.

Bengaluru Traffic advisory for Janmashtami 2024

To tackle the increased vehicular movement near ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2024, the Bengaluru Police have directed vehicles moving along the West of Chord Road from Soap Factory Junction towards Mahalakshmi metro station onto Dr Rajkumar Road towards 10th Cross, according to Deccan Herald. From 10th cross, vehicles are required to take a right and reach Chord Road at the 1st Block signal Rajajinagar.

According to the report, auto-rickshaws and cabs are restricted from picking up and dropping off customers on the West of Chord Road. However, the cab and auto-rickshaws drivers can use the opposite lane from Soap Factory Junction to Mahalakshmi Metro Junction.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024

Shri Krishna Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. The festival generally falls in August every year, based on the Hindu lunar calendar.

To celebrate the day, devotees observe fast and perform several rituals including devotional singing, reenactments of Krishna's life and deeds, etc. ISKCON Temple is considered as one of the biggest temple of Lord Krishna, hence, there is likely to be a huge influx of devotees in the area during the festival on Sunday and Monday .

On this day, devotees often stay up late on the night while performing rituals, special prayers, bhajans, and religious ceremonies. On this day, devotees decorate temples and their homes and worship the child form of Krishna, ‘Bala Krishna’. The deity's idol is dressed in new clothes and adorned with flowers.

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 10:03 AM IST
