Attention Delhi Metro commuters! No train services to be temporarily available between this route

Attention Delhi Metro commuters! No train services to be temporarily available between this route

A Yellow Line Metro train running between HUDA City Centre metro station and Jahangirpuri on June 7, 2021.
03:34 PM IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday said the metro services on DMRC's Yellow Line between Huda City Centre and Sikanderpur will not be available temporarily due to a technical issue at Huda City Centre.

Earlier today, Delhi Metro commuters had to wait longer due to a slow movement of trains on its Blue Line.

"Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC wrote on Twitter.

There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signalling issue.

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

The Delhi Metro services in the national capital opened for the general public with only 50% seating capacity from 7 June.

