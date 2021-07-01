Attention Delhi Metro commuters! No train services to be temporarily available between this route1 min read . 03:34 PM IST
- Earlier today, Delhi Metro commuters had to wait longer due to a slow movement of trains on its Blue Line
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday said the metro services on DMRC's Yellow Line between Huda City Centre and Sikanderpur will not be available temporarily due to a technical issue at Huda City Centre.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday said the metro services on DMRC's Yellow Line between Huda City Centre and Sikanderpur will not be available temporarily due to a technical issue at Huda City Centre.
Earlier today, Delhi Metro commuters had to wait longer due to a slow movement of trains on its Blue Line.
Earlier today, Delhi Metro commuters had to wait longer due to a slow movement of trains on its Blue Line.
"Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC wrote on Twitter.
There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signalling issue.
The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.
The Delhi Metro services in the national capital opened for the general public with only 50% seating capacity from 7 June.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!