Attention flyers! Airlines issue travel advisory amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi — Check details

Amid heavy rainfall in Delhi and Mumbai, airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers, warning of minor flight delays. Passengers are advised to check flight statuses and allow extra travel time due to blocked roads.

IndiGo Airlines In a post on the social media platform X, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for Mumbai and noted, “Continuous rainfall in #Mumbai is currently affecting air traffic, causing minor delays in flight operations. Our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. Also, do allow some extra travel time, roads are likely to be slow-moving.”

Further alerting travellers about traffic congestion in Delhi, IndiGo wrote on X, “Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Our teams are working to keep things on track and support your journey. Thank you for continued trust and patience.”

Air India Air India issued a travel advisory for Delhi due to heavy rainfall. In a post on the social media platform X, Air India wrote, “Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey to the airport.”

SpiceJet SpiceJet warned of a possible change in flight schedule amid the ongoing weather conditions in Mumbai.

“Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status," SpiceJet wrote on X.

Akasa Air Akasa Air issued travel advisories for both Mumbai and Delhi.