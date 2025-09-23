Attention flyers! Akasa Air says booking and check-in services may be temporarily unavailable, issues advisory

Indian airline operator Akasa Air announced in a social media post on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, that the company's systems are experiencing certain issues, and because of these reasons, certain online services will not work for people who are looking to book a flight with the airline.

As per the official announcement, Akasa Air's booking, check-in, and manage booking services may be ‘temporarily unavailable’ to website users due to system issues.

“Our systems are currently experiencing intermittent issues and some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services may be temporarily unavailable,” said Akasa Air in its recent post on platform X.

What should the customers do now? Passengers or customers who are either travelling or trying to book an Akasa Air flight are recommended to wait while the company teams are working with the service provider to sort out the ‘intermittent issues’ in the system.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest,” said Akasa Air in its post.

For those who already have their tickets, the airline recommends that they reach the airport early to check in at the airline counters.

“Passengers with immediate travel plans are requested to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters,” they said.

In case customers are looking for assistance, the company also provided its ‘24x7 Akasa Care Centre’ contact number, where people will be there to help out the travellers.

Akasa Care Centre Contact Number: +91 9606 112131

“For any assistance, please contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131 and our team will be happy to assist you,” said Akasa Air.

Akasa Air's travel advisory for passengers On Monday, 22 September 2025, Akasa Air announced that due to heavy rains in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune, the airline expects traffic congestion and potential delays.

“#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune, we anticipate slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport,” said Akasa Air in its post on platform X.

They also recommended that their passengers factor in additional travel time to reach the airport and check their flight status before leaving their homes.