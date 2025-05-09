Attention Flyers- Govt extends closure of 24 airports till May 14 amid India-Pakistan tensions

India-Pakistan conflict: In view of the recent tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian government has extended the closure of 24 airports till May 14.
The India government's decision to shut 24 airports till May 14 comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, after the latter attacked India with 300-400 Turkish made drones on the night intervening May 7- May 8.
Here's the list of airports that will remain shut till May 14:
1-Chandigarh
2-Srinagar
3-Amritsar
4‐ Ludhiana
5-Bhuntar
6 - Kishengarh
7- Patiala
8 - Shimla
9 - Kangra-Gaggal
10- Bathinda
11 - Jaisalmer
12 - Jodhpur
13- Bikaner
14 - Halwara
15 - Pathankkot
16 - Jammu
17 - Leh
18 - Mundra
19- Jamnagar
20 - Hirasar
21 - Porbandar
22 - Keshod
23 - Kandla
24 - Bhuj
Tensions between India and Pakistan surged on Thursday evening after Pakistan launched a drone and missile attack targeting areas in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
The Indian Ministry of Defence later confirmed the strike originated from Pakistan. Indian air defence systems swiftly intercepted the attack, prompting blackouts, air raid sirens across multiple cities, and the suspension of the ongoing IPL match in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
Following Pakistan's latest strikes, videos of damage incurred on a temple, a gurudwara, and a mosque in Poonch surfaced on social media.
While one house in Jammu and Kashmir's border town was destroyed completely because of the Pakistan attacks, another building — which suffered significant damage due to the shelling – was demolished by the local administration today as a precautionary measure, visuals from ANI showed.
