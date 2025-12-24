Attention Flyers! How to check your Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet flight status amid low visibility in Delhi-NCR

Low-visibility conditions continued to disrupt air travel across the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday (24 December), prompting an advisory from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) as fog, haze and hazardous air quality affected the national capital.
Airport authorities said low-visibility procedures remain in effect, and passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as there is a risk of delays and cancellations.
In its latest advisory, Delhi Airport confirmed that low-visibility procedures are currently operational at IGIA. These protocols are typically implemented during winter fog to ensure safe aircraft movements, but often result in slower take-offs, landing delays and disrupted schedules.
The situation follows significant disruption a day earlier, when at least 10 flights were cancelled, and more than 270 were delayed on Tuesday due to dense fog and reduced visibility.
“Visibility at the airport is improving; however, flight departures for certain destinations may experience delay,” Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.
Further worsening the situation, Delhi’s air quality remains poor. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 325 on Wednesday, placing it in the hazardous category. The dominant pollutants were PM2.5 and PM10.
According to pollution data, PM10 levels were recorded at 253.67 and PM2.5 at 357.08, with nitrogen dioxide (NO2) at 67.24, sulphur dioxide (SO2) at 19.62, ozone (O3) at 15.1 and carbon monoxide (CO) at 65.16.
Health experts advise that when the AQI crosses 100, sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, should limit their outdoor exposure. When air quality is ‘poor’ or worse, residents are advised to reduce outdoor activity and wear masks when stepping outside.
Passengers travelling via IGIA in Delhi can track real-time flight updates directly through the airport’s official website.
To check flight status:
The portal provides live updates on flight status, terminal and gate numbers, and both scheduled and estimated arrival and departure times.
During extreme weather events, airport authorities recommend checking directly with airlines for the most accurate information.
Passengers flying with IndiGo can track flight status through multiple official channels.
Third-party platforms such as Ixigo, Cleartrip or Yatra
PNR-based tracking using your booking reference on the IndiGo app or partner websites
Passengers are advised to check flight status before leaving for the airport.
Travellers flying with Air India or Air India Express can use the following options:
Flightradar24 for live aircraft tracking
FlightAware for detailed arrival and departure data
Ixigo, using your 10-digit PNR number
Air India: 1860 233 1407 or 0124-2641407
Air India Express: 044-40013001 or 044-24301930
Passengers flying with SpiceJet can track flight updates through official and alternative channels.
Use the Flight Status page - book.spicejet.com/flightstatus.aspx
Search by flight number and date, or by route
The SpiceJet app provides real-time notifications on delays and gate changes
Flight status can be checked via SpiceJet’s official WhatsApp number: +91 6000000006
SMS and email alerts are often sent to passengers who booked directly
+91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600
+91 9871803333 or +91 9654003333
On Tuesday (23 December), Delhi woke up to extremely poor air quality as thick fog and haze enveloped the city. AQI crossed 400 — the ‘severe’ category — at 27 monitoring stations, with several others entering the ‘severe plus’ range.
That morning, more than 280 flights were affected at Delhi airport, including six arrivals and four departures that were cancelled. Over 270 flights were delayed, with average departure delays of around 29 minutes, according to data from Flightradar24.
With winter fog expected to persist over the coming days, passengers travelling through Delhi-NCR are advised to monitor flight updates closely, allow additional travel time, and remain in contact with their airlines for the latest information.
