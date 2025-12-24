Attention Flyers! How to check your Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet flight status amid low visibility in Delhi-NCR

Low-visibility conditions continued to disrupt air travel across the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday (24 December), prompting an advisory from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) as fog, haze and hazardous air quality affected the national capital.

Airport authorities said low-visibility procedures remain in effect, and passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as there is a risk of delays and cancellations.

Low-visibility procedures in place at Delhi airport In its latest advisory, Delhi Airport confirmed that low-visibility procedures are currently operational at IGIA. These protocols are typically implemented during winter fog to ensure safe aircraft movements, but often result in slower take-offs, landing delays and disrupted schedules.

The situation follows significant disruption a day earlier, when at least 10 flights were cancelled, and more than 270 were delayed on Tuesday due to dense fog and reduced visibility.

“Visibility at the airport is improving; however, flight departures for certain destinations may experience delay,” Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi air quality remains hazardous Further worsening the situation, Delhi’s air quality remains poor. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 325 on Wednesday, placing it in the hazardous category. The dominant pollutants were PM2.5 and PM10.

According to pollution data, PM10 levels were recorded at 253.67 and PM2.5 at 357.08, with nitrogen dioxide (NO2) at 67.24, sulphur dioxide (SO2) at 19.62, ozone (O3) at 15.1 and carbon monoxide (CO) at 65.16.

Health experts advise that when the AQI crosses 100, sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, should limit their outdoor exposure. When air quality is ‘poor’ or worse, residents are advised to reduce outdoor activity and wear masks when stepping outside.

How to check flight status on the Delhi Airport website

Passengers travelling via Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi can track real-time flight updates directly through the airport’s official website.

To check flight status:

Visit the Live Flight Information page on the Delhi Airport website - www.newdelhiairport.in/winter-travel

Search using the flight number and date The portal provides live updates on flight status, terminal and gate numbers, and both scheduled and estimated arrival and departure times.

During extreme weather events, airport authorities recommend checking directly with airlines for the most accurate information.

Is your IndiGo flight delayed or cancelled? Here’s how to check

Passengers flying with IndiGo can track flight status through multiple official channels.

Using the IndiGo app or website (recommended): Open the IndiGo app or visit the airline’s Flight Tracker page - www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html

Select “Flight Status”

Enter your PNR and date

View live updates on delays, gates and terminals

Other options Third-party platforms such as Ixigo, Cleartrip or Yatra

PNR-based tracking using your booking reference on the IndiGo app or partner websites

Passengers are advised to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

How to check Air India and Air India Express flight status

Travellers flying with Air India or Air India Express can use the following options:

Official websites: Visit Air India Flight Status page - www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html

Click on Air India Express Flight Status tracker

Search by flight number and date, by PNR, or by route. Mobile apps: Air India app (Android and iOS)

Tata Neu app, which integrates flight tracking and notifications Third-party trackers: Flightradar24 for live aircraft tracking

FlightAware for detailed arrival and departure data

Ixigo, using your 10-digit PNR number

Air India Customer support: Air India: 1860 233 1407 or 0124-2641407

Air India Express: 044-40013001 or 044-24301930

How to check SpiceJet flight status

Passengers flying with SpiceJet can track flight updates through official and alternative channels.

Official SpiceJet website: Use the Flight Status page - book.spicejet.com/flightstatus.aspx

Search by flight number and date, or by route

Mobile app: The SpiceJet app provides real-time notifications on delays and gate changes

WhatsApp and alerts: Flight status can be checked via SpiceJet’s official WhatsApp number: +91 6000000006

SMS and email alerts are often sent to passengers who booked directly

SpiceJet Customer support: +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600

+91 9871803333 or +91 9654003333

Recent disruption highlights severity of winter fog in Delhi On Tuesday (23 December), Delhi woke up to extremely poor air quality as thick fog and haze enveloped the city. AQI crossed 400 — the ‘severe’ category — at 27 monitoring stations, with several others entering the ‘severe plus’ range.

That morning, more than 280 flights were affected at Delhi airport, including six arrivals and four departures that were cancelled. Over 270 flights were delayed, with average departure delays of around 29 minutes, according to data from Flightradar24.