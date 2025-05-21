Attention Flyers, IndiGo, Air India issue advisory after heavy rains, massive storm in Delhi-NCR

Indian aviation operators IndiGo and Air India issued an official advisory for passengers travelling through their airlines on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, after heavy rains and a massive storm lashed around Delhi NCR.

“#TravelAdvisory Rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening,” said Air India in a social media post on the platform X.

The airlines suggested that their passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport on Wednesday evening. They also recommended that, if at all, passengers who are commuting “allow extra time” for their journey.

IndiGo Travel Advisory Low-cost carrier giant IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, informing passengers that their current flight schedules are impacted by heavy rains and thunderstorms sweeping across Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, and Kolkata.

“Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata. While we always strive to operate as per schedule, we hope you understand that weather disruptions are beyond our control,” said IndiGo in its official advisory shared on the platform X.

“We recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as waterlogging and slow-moving traffic may affect road travel enrouteairport,” said the airline operator.

Delhi Rains Today On Wednesday evening, 21 May 2025, Delhi was hit by an intense dust storm, hailstorm, and heavy rainfall with winds reaching speeds of up to 79 kmph brining a much needed relief from the scorching heat.

News agency PTI shared a video showing how heavy rains are currently lashing Delhi's Airport Terminal 3 (T-3) and several parts of the city.

Mint journalists based out of Delhi reported hearing massive thunderclaps and witnessing intense lightning in the city on Wednesday.

The weather forecast agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), missed a red alert in several districts across Delhi, forecasting moderate rains with thunderstorms, dust storms, and gusty winds. People on social media shared videos of the dust storm which suddenly hit the national capital.