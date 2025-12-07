Attention flyers! IndiGo flights may still experience delays; check Delhi airport advisory

Amid the IndiGo flight cancellations fiasco, Delhi airport on Sunday issued an advisory regarding the delays. Despite the recent relaxation of flight duty time limits, major disturbances continued across several Indian airports on Sunday morning, with more than 400 flights cancelled nationwide.

The worst impacts were seen at major metropolitan airports — especially in Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Delhi — where most cancellations happened.

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport said, “IndiGo flights may still experience delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience. Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize delays and ensure a smooth travel experience. For assistance including medical, please approach the information desk where our on-ground staff is ready to help.”

In addition, multiple public transport options to and from the airport, including metro, buses, and cabs, are available for passenger convenience, it added.

The worst hit, Telangana's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, saw 115 flights cancelled today, with 54 arrivals and 61 departures affected. According to a statement from Delhi Airport, at least 59 departures and 50 arrivals, totalling 109 flights, have been cancelled today.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo’s accountable manager.

What did IndiGo say? IndiGo on Sunday said it is on track to stabilise its network by December 10, reporting significant improvements in flight operations following days of large-scale disruptions, which led to flight delays and cancellations, leaving passengers facing significant inconvenience, with some stranded at the airport for hours.

In a statement, the airline spokesperson said that flight cancellations have reduced, on-time performance has risen sharply, and customer support processes are being strengthened to handle pending issues.

The airline also revised its stabilisation outlook, stating that it now has “growing confidence” that normal operations will be restored by December 10, earlier than the previously communicated timeline of December 10 to December 15.

According to the statement, IndiGo has been implementing “further significant and sustained improvements” across its network since Saturday and confirmed it is operating over 1,650 flights today, up from around 1,500 yesterday.

It further stated that their On-Time Performance (OTP) has also improved to 75 per cent, up from roughly 30 per cent the day before.

“Following the recent operational disruptions, IndiGo confirms that we are establishing further significant and sustained improvements across our network. The first step to this was taken yesterday; today next steps have been taken on this with lesser cancellations and a higher On Time Performance,” the statement read.

