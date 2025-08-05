Attention flyers! IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisory as Bengaluru rains affect ‘key routes’ — Check details

Bengaluru Rains: IndiGo, SpiceJet issued travel advisory on Tuesday, 5 August 2025 as Bengaluru rains affect key routes.

“It is pouring steadily across #Bengaluru, and several key routes are already being affected. This could mean longer, slower journeys to the airport,” said Indigo in its post on the platform X.

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Bengaluru (BLR), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” said SpiceJet in its post on X.