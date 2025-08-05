Subscribe

Attention flyers! IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisory as Bengaluru rains affect ‘key routes’ — Check details

Livemint
Published5 Aug 2025, 02:47 PM IST
IndiGo and SpiceJet issued a travel advisory on Tuesday, 5 August 2025, as Bengaluru rains affect key routes.
“It is pouring steadily across #Bengaluru, and several key routes are already being affected. This could mean longer, slower journeys to the airport,” said Indigo in its post on the platform X. 

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Bengaluru (BLR), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” said SpiceJet in its post on X.

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

 
