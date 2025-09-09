Attention Flyers! IndiGo suspends flights to and from Kathmandu amid violence in Nepal, Air India too cancels flights

India's largest aviation operator, IndiGo, announced on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, that it has suspended its flight operations to and from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport due to the raging violence in Nepal.

“In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now,” IndiGo informed its customers through a social media post on platform X.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), also issued a travel advisory for the people, mentioning that the Nepal authorities have shut off the airport.

“All departure and arrival flights to Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, have been cancelled by Nepal authorities. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to the passengers. For specific flight information, kindly contact the airline concerned,” said DIAL.

What should flyers do now? Travellers who were set to fly to Nepal can now either choose a different date of travel or are eligible to claim a refund from the company. The passengers can claim their refunds from the official website of IndiGo.

“If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website,” they said.

IndiGo also mentioned in its announcement that the airline is monitoring the developments related to the Nepal violence and is looking forward to coordinating with the local authorities to resume operations in the nation.

“We are closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. Customers are advised to keep checking our official channels for the latest advisories and updates,” said IndiGo, thanking the travellers for their patience and understanding of the matter.

Air India suspends flights Tata Group-owned full-service airline Air India also cancelled its flights operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route on 9 September 2025.

The airline also assured the people that it will share further updates on the flight operations to Nepal amid the violence in the nation, and said that the safety of the crew and passengers remains the top priority for the company.

“In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220 and AI217/218 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remain top priority.” said the Air India spokesperson on Tuesday.