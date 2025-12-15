Delhi AQI: Over 200 flights cancelled, schools move classes online due to dense fog, pollution—10 updates

At least 228 flights, including 131 departures and 97 arrivals, were canceled in Delhi due to low visibility, airport officials said on Monday, according to ANI. They added that five flights were diverted amid dense fog. Meanwhile, Delhi schools have moved classes online for students up to Class 5 as the pollution crisis deepens and air quality worsens.

Delhi pollution crisis: 10 updates Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) stated that their on-ground staff are coordinating with various stakeholders to help passengers and offer support throughout the terminals. 2. Apart from Air India, which had announced on X in the morning that around 40 of its flights were cancelled, no other airlines, including the crisis-hit IndiGo, provided details about the number of flights they had cancelled or delayed.

3. IndiGo mentioned that operations at Delhi and other airports in northern India have been heavily affected by dense fog causing low visibility, which is beyond their control, reported PTI.

4. Delhi residents continue to face worsening air quality, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 452, placing it in the ‘severe’ category as of 8 am on Monday, 15 December.

5. Veterinarians in Delhi mentioned that pets and birds are increasingly suffering from respiratory problems, eye infections, and digestive issues due to rising pollution levels. Rameshwar Yadav, a veterinary doctor who treats birds in east Delhi's Shahdara, told PTI, “In the past few weeks, I have treated around 25 birds with teary, irritated eyes. Many are also suffering from eye infections and loose motion, which we believe is due to prolonged exposure to dust and polluted air.”

6. Police in the national capital have devised a comprehensive winter safety plan to shield over 6,000 traffic personnel from the harmful effects of pollution and cold, officials said on Monday. According to a senior Delhi Traffic Police officer, the measures include providing high-quality air-filter masks and winter gear, along with regular health check-ups for personnel working long hours on city roads.

7. A recent survey, conducted by community platform LocalCircles, has found that 82% of Delhi-NCR residents know at least one person in their close social circle suffering from serious health conditions they believe are linked to long-term exposure to air pollution. It revealed that 28% of respondents reported having four or more such individuals among their family, friends, neighbours, or colleagues.

8. On Monday, the Delhi High Court permitted advocates and parties appearing in person to choose a hybrid mode of hearings, including participation via video conferencing, in light of the current adverse weather conditions in the national capital.

9. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has instructed the Delhi and NCR state governments to immediately halt all outdoor physical sports activities, warning that holding such events amid poor air quality presents a “serious health risk to children".

