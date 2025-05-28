Attention Flyers! SpiceJet issues advisory after heavy rains lash Mumbai — Check details

Indian airline company, SpiceJet, on Wednesday, 28 May 2025, announced that all operations of departure and arrival at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are likely to be affected due to bad weather in the region.

In a post on X, the airline company recommended that all passengers travelling through the Mumbai Airport check their flight status on the company's website.

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to check their flight status,” said SpiceJet in its post on the platform X.

Direct link to check your flight status - [Link Here]

Mumbai Weather Update Heavy rains lashed the city of Mumbai and the nearby regions on Wednesday, 28 May 2025, as part of the pre-monsoon rainfall, making life and transit difficult for daily commuters.

India's weather agency, IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), has issued a yellow alert for the areas of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, and predicted a heavy shower on Wednesday, according to an earlier Mint report.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) at likely at isolated places,” said the weather body.

The rains and stormy weather also affected nearby regions of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), like areas of Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Dombivali, and Thane, leading to waterlogging in the streets.

According to the report, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum is around 29 degrees Celsius on 28 May 2025.