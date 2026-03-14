Attention flyers! Your flights are getting costly — here's by how much Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air fares will increase

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and Akasa Air have announced the will now levy fuel charges on domestic and international flight tickets in the wake of the ongoing Iran conflict.

Akriti Anand
Published14 Mar 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Your flights are getting costly — here's by how much Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air fares will increase
Your flights are getting costly — here's by how much Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air fares will increase(AP)

After Air India and IndiGo, Akasa Air has now decided to introduce a fuel surcharge due to the rise in prices of aviation turbine fuel amid the US and Israel's war in Iran. The charge will be applicable to flights booked from 12:01 am on March 15, 2026.

"At Akasa Air, we remain focused on offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares while maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency. We will continue to closely monitor the operating environment and review the fuel surcharge periodically," the statement read.

Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have started levying similar charges on domestic and international flight tickets.

By how much are your airfares expected to increase?

Akasa Air said in a statement on Saturday, March 14 that it will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from 199 to 1300 on domestic and international routes, "for all bookings that are made with effect from 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026."

"The fuel surcharge will be applied per sector and will vary based on the duration of the flight," Akasa Air said.

Meanwhile, Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have provided region-wise fuel charges which will be added to the air fares starting March 12, March 14 and March 18.

Air India

The Air India group announced a phased fuel surcharge hike, due to which air passengers will see a fixed increase in their flight ticket prices starting March 12.

A statement by Air India released on March 10 stated, "The new fuel surcharges are being implemented in three phases, covering travel on all flights, including those operated by Air India Express."

The region-wise surcharges were as follows:

Phase 1 (for all new bookings made from 0001 hours India Standard Time on 12 March 2026):

RegionCurrent
Fuel Surcharge		Increase in
Fuel Surcharge		Revised Fuel Surcharge
Domestic IndiaNot applied​INR 399INR 399
SAARC​Not appliedINR 399INR 399
West Asia / Middle EastNot appliedUSD 10​USD 10​
Southeast Asia2USD 40​USD20​USD 60
Africa​USD 60​USD 30​USD 90​

Phase 2 (for all new bookings made from 0001 hours India Standard Time on 18 March 2026):

RegionCurrent
Fuel Surcharge		Increase in
Fuel Surcharge		Revised Fuel Surcharge
EuropeUSD 100​USD 25​USD 125
North AmericaUSD 150​USD 50​USD 200
AustraliaUSD 150​USD 50​USD 200

The Air India Group said the Phase 3 will apply to and from Far-East markets — namely Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea, “which will be announced in due course.”

IndiGo

IndiGo said on Friday it will start levying fuel charges ranging from 425 to 2,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from March 14 amid the steep surge in jet fuel prices due to the West Asia crisis.

Like Air India, IndiGo also released sector/region-wise airfares. They were as follows:

Routes Fuel Charge (in INR)
Within Domestic India 425
Indian Subcontinent 425
Middle East 900
South East Asia and China 1800
Africa and West Asia 1800
Europe 2300

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In he...Read More

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