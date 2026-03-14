Attention flyers! Your flights are getting costly — here's by how much Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air fares will increase

After Air India and IndiGo, Akasa Air has now decided to introduce a fuel surcharge due to the rise in prices of aviation turbine fuel amid the US and Israel's war in Iran. The charge will be applicable to flights booked from 12:01 am on March 15, 2026.

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"At Akasa Air, we remain focused on offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares while maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency. We will continue to closely monitor the operating environment and review the fuel surcharge periodically," the statement read.

Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have started levying similar charges on domestic and international flight tickets.

By how much are your airfares expected to increase? Akasa Air said in a statement on Saturday, March 14 that it will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from ₹199 to ₹1300 on domestic and international routes, "for all bookings that are made with effect from 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026."

"The fuel surcharge will be applied per sector and will vary based on the duration of the flight," Akasa Air said.

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Meanwhile, Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have provided region-wise fuel charges which will be added to the air fares starting March 12, March 14 and March 18.

Air India The Air India group announced a phased fuel surcharge hike, due to which air passengers will see a fixed increase in their flight ticket prices starting March 12.

A statement by Air India released on March 10 stated, "The new fuel surcharges are being implemented in three phases, covering travel on all flights, including those operated by Air India Express."

The region-wise surcharges were as follows:

Phase 1 (for all new bookings made from 0001 hours India Standard Time on 12 March 2026):

Region Current

Fuel Surcharge Increase in

Fuel Surcharge Revised Fuel Surcharge Domestic India Not applied​ INR 399 INR 399 SAARC​ Not applied INR 399 INR 399 West Asia / Middle East Not applied USD 10​ USD 10​ Southeast Asia2 USD 40​ USD20​ USD 60 Africa​ USD 60​ USD 30​ USD 90​

Phase 2 (for all new bookings made from 0001 hours India Standard Time on 18 March 2026):

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Region Current

Fuel Surcharge Increase in

Fuel Surcharge Revised Fuel Surcharge Europe USD 100​ USD 25​ USD 125 North America USD 150​ USD 50​ USD 200 Australia USD 150​ USD 50​ USD 200

The Air India Group said the Phase 3 will apply to and from Far-East markets — namely Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea, “which will be announced in due course.”

IndiGo IndiGo said on Friday it will start levying fuel charges ranging from ₹425 to ₹2,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from March 14 amid the steep surge in jet fuel prices due to the West Asia crisis.

Like Air India, IndiGo also released sector/region-wise airfares. They were as follows:

Routes Fuel Charge (in INR) Within Domestic India ₹ 425 Indian Subcontinent ₹ 425 Middle East ₹ 900 South East Asia and China ₹ 1800 Africa and West Asia ₹ 1800 Europe ₹ 2300

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



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Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



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When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in