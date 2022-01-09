Attention GST taxpayers! File GSTR-7 return for Dec before 10 Jan. Details here

Attention GST taxpayers! File GSTR-7 return for Dec before 10 Jan. Details here2 min read . 10:56 PM IST
- Late filing of GSTR-7 Return will attract late fees and interest
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There is a piece of information for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) taxpayers. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has notified to file the GSTR-7 Return for the month of December 2021 by 10 January 2022.
There is a piece of information for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) taxpayers. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has notified to file the GSTR-7 Return for the month of December 2021 by 10 January 2022.
The CBIC has also mentioned this for the GST taxpayers who are required to deduct Tax at Source (TDS) under GST! Late filing of GSTR-7 Return will attract late fees and interest.
The CBIC has also mentioned this for the GST taxpayers who are required to deduct Tax at Source (TDS) under GST! Late filing of GSTR-7 Return will attract late fees and interest.
"Attention GST Taxpayers who are required to deduct Tax at Source (TDS) under GST! Due date to file your GSTR-7 Return for the month of December, 2021 is January 10, 2022," the CBIC has tweeted.
"Attention GST Taxpayers who are required to deduct Tax at Source (TDS) under GST! Due date to file your GSTR-7 Return for the month of December, 2021 is January 10, 2022," the CBIC has tweeted.
What is GSTR-7
What is GSTR-7
GSTR-7 is a return filed by the individual who deducts TDS under GST. GSTR-7 contains details of the TDS deducted, TDS liability payable and paid, TDS refund claimed, etc.
GSTR-7 is a return filed by the individual who deducts TDS under GST. GSTR-7 contains details of the TDS deducted, TDS liability payable and paid, TDS refund claimed, etc.
Who can deduct TDS under GST?
Who can deduct TDS under GST?
As per the GST law, the following individuals/entities can deduct TDS :
As per the GST law, the following individuals/entities can deduct TDS :
- A department or establishment of the Central or state government
- A department or establishment of the Central or state government
- A local authority
- A local authority
- Governmental agencies
- Governmental agencies
- Persons or categories of persons as may be notified by the Central or a state government on the Council’s recommendations
- Persons or categories of persons as may be notified by the Central or a state government on the Council’s recommendations
As per the Notification No. 33/2017 – Central Tax, 15th September 2017, the following entities can also deduct TDS:
As per the Notification No. 33/2017 – Central Tax, 15th September 2017, the following entities can also deduct TDS:
- An authority, a board, or any other body set up by the Parliament, a State Legislature, or by a government with 51% equity (control) owned by the government
- An authority, a board, or any other body set up by the Parliament, a State Legislature, or by a government with 51% equity (control) owned by the government
- A society established by the Central or any state government or a local authority and the society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860
- A society established by the Central or any state government or a local authority and the society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860
- Public sector undertakings
- Public sector undertakings
The above deductors must deduct TDS where the total value of supply under the contract exceeds Rs.2.5 lakh. The rate for TDS is 2% (CGST 1% + SGST 1%) in case of intrastate supply and 2% (IGST) in case of interstate supplies.
The above deductors must deduct TDS where the total value of supply under the contract exceeds Rs.2.5 lakh. The rate for TDS is 2% (CGST 1% + SGST 1%) in case of intrastate supply and 2% (IGST) in case of interstate supplies.
However, TDS will not be deducted when the location of the supplier and place of supply is different from the registration place (state) of the recipient.
However, TDS will not be deducted when the location of the supplier and place of supply is different from the registration place (state) of the recipient.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!