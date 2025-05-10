Attention Gurugram! These 7 things prohibited till July 7 in marriages, religious festivals amid India-Pakistan conflict

The India-Pakistan conflict soared further after Pakistan resorted to a fresh wave of attacks; prompting certain bans in Gurugram and other areas

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published10 May 2025, 12:01 AM IST
India Pakistan conflict: In the aftermath of the India Pakistan conflict that soared further after Pakistan launched a fresh attack on May 9, bursting of any kind of fireworks or firecrackers has been banned in Gurugram till July 7.

Here's the complete list:

  1. Use of drones,
  2. Micro Light Air Craft,
  3. Glider/Power Glider,
  4. Hot Air Balloon,

5. Kite Flying,

6. Chinese Micro Light, and

7. Bursting of any kind of fireworks and firecrackers

Pakistan attacks again

The recent list of bans in Gurugram comes after Pakistan launched a fresh wave of attack on India, prompting blackout for a second consecutive say in Jammu, Samba, among other areas.

Pakistani Drones sighted at 26 locations

As per defence sources, drones were sighted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat.

Eye-witnesses, meanwhile, said that explosions were also heard in multiple regions. One person is in critical condition after a Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Punjab's Ferozepur, injuring a total of three members from the family. The family members were immediately rushed to the hospital, reported PTI.

Firecrackers banned in Chandigarh, other places

Apart from Gurugram, the use of firecrackers have also been banned in multiple places including Amritsar, Chandigarh among others. Here's the list:
 

Region/ AreaFirecracker banned till
Gujarat May 15
FaridkotJuly 5
Chandigarh July 7
Amritsaruntil further notice

Pakistan's latest strikes come after India launched what has been described as the nation's biggest and deepest strike – Operation Sindoor — in which India targeted nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval

Hours after Pakistan's fresh wave of attacks, PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval.

Jammu, Jaisalmer and Firozpur were plunged into darkness for a second consecutive day after blackouts were enforced in these regions amid soaring India-Pakistan tensions. Loud explosions were also heard in Jammu, as per ANI.

