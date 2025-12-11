Attention IndiGo flyers! Airline offers ₹10,000 travel vouchers for 'severely impacted' customers - check details

IndiGo airlines, amid the continuing flight disruptions, has announced travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 for 'severely impacted customers'. The domestic carrier said that the vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey and is valid for the next 12 months.

The domestic carrier stated that the travel voucher is in addition to the compensation of ₹5000- ₹10000 depending on the block time of the flight for those customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time.

IndiGo's travel vouchers come amid the mammoth disruptions in the budget carrier's operations – which entered the tenth consecutive day on Thursday, 11 December. IndiGo cancelled over 220 flights to and from 10 airports on Thursday.

Which flyers will get travel vouchers? — IndiGo noted that several flyers with travel dates on 3,4,5 December were stranded for multiple hours, many of whom were “severely impacted” due to congestion. The airline said it would offer the travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 to such customers.

— For those customers, whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of time of departure, the domestic carrier announced that it will pay a compensation of ₹5000-10000 depending on the block time of the flight – in line with the government guidelines. The travel vouchers come in addition to the compensation.

IndiGo travel voucher validity — Flyers who receive the travel vouchers can use the same for any future journey with IndiGo for the next 12 months.

What if bookings were made via travel platforms? For bookings of IndiGo flights made via travel platforms, the airline said that refund has also been initiated.

“If the booking was made through a travel partner platform, the necessary actions for your refund have also been initiated. As we may not have your complete details in our system, we request you to write to us at customer.experience@goindigo.in so we can continue to assist you promptly,” IndiGo said in its statement.

The nation's largest airline is also facing regulatory heat, and authorities have directed it to reduce winter schedule flights by 10% to stabilise its operations. The carrier was operating around 2,300 flights a day till the disruptions began on December 2.

IndiGo crisis: What has happened so far – On Wednesday, IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta addressed the wave of allegations surrounding the disruptions. He dismissed claims that the airline had ‘engineered the crisis’ or attempted to ‘influence government rules’ calling them entirely false.

– Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) summoned IndiGo chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers again on Thursday, asking him to present a report detailing data and updates on the airline’s disruptions.

— DGCA has set up an Oversight Team to monitor the airline’s operations. It also directed for two officers to be permanently stationed at IndiGo’s Corporate Office in Gurgaon for continuous supervision.