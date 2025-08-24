Attention Mumbaikars: During Ganpati festival, Metro lines 2A, 7 to run till midnight — check details

In a good news for Mumbaikars, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has extended timings of the Mumbai Metro services on Line 2A and Line 7 up to midnight to address the additional rush of commuters during the Ganpati festival season from August 27 to September 6.

The Line 2A, or the Yellow Line, runs from Dahisar (East) to Andheri (West), while Line 7 (Red Line) runs between Dahisar (East) and Gundavali in Andheri (East).

According to the MMRDA, the last train from both terminal stations, Andheri West (Line 2A) and Gundavali (Line 7), will depart at 12 AM instead of the usual 11 PM during the 10-day festival.

“In this period, trains will run more frequently during weekday peak hours and with a 10-minute headway on Sundays, ensuring safe, reliable, and convenient travel for all,” MMRDA chief Sanjay Mukherjee said in a statement.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporations Limited (MMMOCL) will operate total 317, including 12 additional, services on the two lines between Monday and Friday with a gap of 5 minutes 50 seconds during peak hours and 9 minutes 30 seconds during non-peak hours.

On weekends, it will run 256, including 12 additional, services with a “peak hour headway of 8:06 minutes and non-peak hours headway of 10:25 minutes".

Rubal Agarwal, managing director of MMMOCL, said that the extended services would help them to manage the festive rush better and give citizens an option to reach their favourite pandals without getting stuck in traffic.

Railways to run 367 additional trains for Ganesh festival Meanwhile, the Railways will operate 367 additional train services to cater to the heavy rush, the Maharashtra government said.

The special trains will benefit thousands of Ganesh devotees, especially those traveling from Mumbai to the Konkan region and other parts of the state.

Central Railway will operate the highest number of 296 services, addressing the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Western Railway will operate 56 Ganpati Special trips, Konkan Railway (KRCL) 6 trips, and South Western Railway 22 trips.

