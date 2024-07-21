Attention Mumbaikars! IndiGo warns fliers as heavy rainfall creates havoc in Mumbai

Indigo issued a travel advisory on Sunday, warning all passengers to keep a check on flight status, amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai. It also requested flyers to plan their travel, keeping water logging issues in mind.

“Attention Mumbaikars! We're experiencing heavy rainfall & it is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. If you're flying to/from #Mumbai, please monitor your flight status on official website and plan your travel accordingly due to waterlogging,” IndiGo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

#6ETravelAdvisory: 📢 Attention Mumbaikars! We're experiencing heavy rainfall & it is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. If you're flying to/from #Mumbai, please monitor your flight status at https://t.co/qyXdpB4rZm and plan your travel accordingly due to waterlogging. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 21, 2024

Mumbaikars, i.e, the citizens of Mumbai have been requested to avoid coastal areas, amid continuous heavy rains. The Mumbai police has advised citizens to not get out of their houses, unless absolutely necessary, reported the ANI.

In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2024

Earlier, lashing waves were observed in Mumbai's Marine Drive beach. Several people had gathered to see the high tides amid Mumbai's monsoon, reported the PTI.

VIDEO | People gather at Marine Drive in Mumbai amid rain to see high tides in sea. pic.twitter.com/OW91exnvqM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2024

A Vistara flight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai had also been diverted today due to bad weather at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

Several parts of the state have been getting heavy rain for the last couple of days, causing floods and traffic congestion in different cities. In addition, many states across India have been experiencing heavy rains for the last several days, causing flooding and the loss of lives and property.

On Saturday, a 80-year-old woman died, and four others were injured after a portion of a balcony in a four-storey-house in south Mumbai, crashed due to heavy rains. The incident occured in Rubinnisa Manzil, on Sleater Road near the Grant Road railway station.

On July 19, the Indian Meteorlogical Department(IMD) had issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Mumbai. Other districts including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, and Amravati were on orange alert.