Attention Mumbaikars! Water supply to remain disrupted till 5 March in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Details here
Mumbai news: The BMC's announcement came after a fire broke out at its Pise water pumping station on Monday. Following the fire, the civic body imposed a 30 to 100% water cut in several parts of the city
Mumbai and neighbouring areas will face a significant cut in water supply until 5 March, the civic body announced on Tuesday night.
There is also a 15 % reduction in water supply from Mumbai 2 and 3 water lines in Thane city, Bhiwandi, and outer division, it added.
The civic body administration wrote, "BMC administration regrets the inconvenience to the citizens as the water supply is reduced due to this sudden incident".
BMC spends 15.49L litres of water daily to wash roads as Mumbai braces for cuts
It requested the citizens of Mumbai to use water "judiciously" during the period.
Additionally, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 50% water reduction in the Thane area due to the same fire incident. According to a civic official, the incident impacted the water supply in the eastern part of the suburbs, as well as the water supply from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city.
Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD of water every day from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi reservoirs, located in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts.
