Mumbai and neighbouring areas will face a significant cut in water supply until 5 March, the civic body announced on Tuesday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there will be a 15% water supply cut across Mumbai and neighbouring areas till 5 March.

The BMC's announcement came after a fire broke out at its Pise water pumping station on Monday. Following the fire, the civic body imposed a 30 to 100% water cut in several parts of Mumbai and eastern suburbs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the BMC informed that two transformers and 15 pumps have now become operational at the Pise Water Pumping Station. Eight out of 20 pumps were started by 4 am on Tuesday. The supply resumed at low pressure from the Golanji, Rawali, Fosberry, and Bhandarwada service reservoirs, and six more pumps were started by 11 am on the same day.

The BMC added that the third transformer is expected to be operational until 5 March 2024. Therefore, "from midnight today (27th February) to 5th March 2024, the entire Mumbai City, Western Suburbs & Eastern Suburbs will have a 15% cut in water supply," the BMC wrote on the X platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is also a 15 % reduction in water supply from Mumbai 2 and 3 water lines in Thane city, Bhiwandi, and outer division, it added.

The civic body administration wrote, "BMC administration regrets the inconvenience to the citizens as the water supply is reduced due to this sudden incident".

It requested the citizens of Mumbai to use water "judiciously" during the period.

Additionally, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 50% water reduction in the Thane area due to the same fire incident. According to a civic official, the incident impacted the water supply in the eastern part of the suburbs, as well as the water supply from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD of water every day from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi reservoirs, located in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

