Fog Alert! Delhi airport shares an update on flight operations

Fog Alert! Delhi airport shares an update on flight operations2 min read . 10:53 AM IST
There has been no impact on flight operations at Delhi airport due to dense fog.
For the second consecutive morning today, dense to very dense fog has engulfed the Indo-Gangetic plains including Delhi. Fog has lowered the visibility to 25 metres in the national capital and affected traffic movement.
However, there has been no impact on flight operations at Delhi airport. The lower visibility procedures are still in process at the city airport. Taking to Twitter, Delhi airport requested passengers to get in touch with the concerned airline for updated flight information.
"Update issued at 0810 hours. Kind attention to all flyers! #Fog #FogAlert #DelhiAirport," Delhi airport tweeted.
Dense fog has caused delay in 11 trains in the Northern Railway region, according to the information shared by CPRO Northern Railway.
Check out complete list of trains running late below:
The weather office on Monday forecasted that the Indo-Gangetic plains may see dense to very dense fog over the next five days, which may result in the cancellation and diversion of trains and flights, PTI reported.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense, 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 shallow.
Satellite images showed a thick layer of fog over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. A Met official stated that visibility dropped to 25 metres at the Palam airport and 50 metres at the Safdarjung airport.
In an official statement, the weather forecasting agency said, "Due to moisture and light winds at lower tropospheric levels over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog in many/some pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the night/morning hours during the next three days and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent two days."
It had also issued an advisory, saying difficult driving conditions on highways, some collisions, and tripping of power lines are possible. "Likely train delays, diversions, and cancellations. Airport operations are likely to be affected by flight delays and cancellations," the Met office was quoted by PTI.
The weather department said long exposures to fog can cause wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath in people having asthma bronchitis. It could also lead to eye irritation or infection.
(With PTI inputs)
