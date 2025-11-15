Attention passengers! Red Fort metro reopens after Delhi blast incident — Check which gates will be open here

Published15 Nov 2025, 02:37 PM IST
The Red Fort metro station reopened on Saturday, 15 November 2025, after the recent Delhi blast incident.

Delhi blast: The Red Fort Metro station in New Delhi, on Saturday, 15 November 2025, has been reopened for passengers after it was shut down for the last four days due to the Delhi blast incident earlier this week, reported the news portal NDTV.

Which gates will be open at Lal Qila Metro?

According to the news portal's report, the authorities have opened up only two out of the four gates, which give the public access to the metro station. For Delhi metro passengers who want to access the Lal Qila Metro, only Gate No. 2 and Gate No. 3 will be open, effective Saturday.

However, Gate No. 1 and Gate No. 4 will remain closed until further notice from the authorities.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

