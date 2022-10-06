Attention Pet Lovers! Take your fur babies on Akasa planes from Nov 1

Air India, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Vistara already have this facility, while IndiGo and Air Asia do not allow pets on board unless its a service animal like a guide dog for blind passengers.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Akasa Air, backed by billionaire investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, will soon allow travelers to carry their domesticated dogs and cats in cabin and cargo, said CEO Vinay Dube in a press conference here. The booking for the same will begin from October 15, and the first flight with pets onboard will take off on November 1 this year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Akasa Air, backed by billionaire investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, will soon allow travelers to carry their domesticated dogs and cats in cabin and cargo, said CEO Vinay Dube in a press conference here. The booking for the same will begin from October 15, and the first flight with pets onboard will take off on November 1 this year.
Air India, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Vistara already have this facility, while IndiGo and Air Asia do not allow pets on board unless its a service animal like a guide dog for blind passengers.
Air India, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Vistara already have this facility, while IndiGo and Air Asia do not allow pets on board unless its a service animal like a guide dog for blind passengers.
The newly launched carrier chief executive also said that the airline's performance in the first 60 days since starting operations has been "satisfying".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The newly launched carrier chief executive also said that the airline's performance in the first 60 days since starting operations has been "satisfying".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We are very happy, satisfied with... our performance, "Dube said here as quoted by news agency PTI, adding that the airline is "on track" as per plans and that the performance has been satisfying. The airline is currently flying 30 flights daily.
"We are very happy, satisfied with... our performance, "Dube said here as quoted by news agency PTI, adding that the airline is "on track" as per plans and that the performance has been satisfying. The airline is currently flying 30 flights daily.
The airline has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes. It started operations on on August 7 and has six planes in its fleet. It plans to have a total of 18 aircraft by the end of this fiscal.
The airline has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes. It started operations on on August 7 and has six planes in its fleet. It plans to have a total of 18 aircraft by the end of this fiscal.
Recently, Akasa Air has teamed up with RateGain Travel Technologies to collect real-time air travel data that will aid the airline in setting dynamic fares.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Recently, Akasa Air has teamed up with RateGain Travel Technologies to collect real-time air travel data that will aid the airline in setting dynamic fares.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In an official statement, RateGain said its AI-powered platform AirGain provides the airline's revenue and pricing teams with the most accurate and reliable market insights to build a competitive pricing strategy.
In an official statement, RateGain said its AI-powered platform AirGain provides the airline's revenue and pricing teams with the most accurate and reliable market insights to build a competitive pricing strategy.
“As Akasa grows, our product AirGain will help in maximizing revenues by providing accurate and real-time competitive intelligence," said Bhanu Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director of RateGain.
Akasa Air will also expand into India’s northeast launching flights to Assam and Tripura from next month. The airline is expected to launch flights to Guwahati and Agartala on 21 October.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Akasa Air will also expand into India’s northeast launching flights to Assam and Tripura from next month. The airline is expected to launch flights to Guwahati and Agartala on 21 October.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The civil aviation sector was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is on the recovery path. With Akasa Air the signs are very clear that it is going to be a growing and healthy market.
The civil aviation sector was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is on the recovery path. With Akasa Air the signs are very clear that it is going to be a growing and healthy market.