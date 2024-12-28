The new schedule will feature the launch of 136 Vande Bharat Express trains and other services, with the previous edition valid until December 31, 2024.

Indian Railways will unveil a new timetable starting January 1, 2025. The current timetable, the 44th edition of 'Trains at a Glance,' will remain in effect until December 31, 2024.

Last year, Indian Railways released the All India Railway Time Table - Trains At A Glance (TAG), which became effective on October 1. The TAG is also available on the official Indian Railways website. In 2025, the Ministry of Railways plans to include the launch of all 136 Vande Bharat Express trains, 2 Amrit Bharat Express trains, and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (Vande Metro), among others. Last year, the national transporter introduced 64 Vande Bharat trains and 70 additional services to enhance passenger comfort and efficiency.

Typically, the Ministry of Railways releases the 'Trains At A Glance' (TAG) working timetable before June 30 each year, with the new timetable taking effect from July 1. However, this year, the norms were revised.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ensuring world-class facilities for the millions of devotees attending the event. According to an official release, arrangements are being made to provide shelter for over 1 lakh passengers, along with the operation of approximately 3,000 special fair trains. Additionally, IRCTC, the tourism and hospitality branch of Indian Railways, has completed the construction of a luxury tent city, Mahakumbh Gram, near the Triveni Sangam.

Online bookings for stays at Mahakumbh Gram are now open from January 10 to February 28. Reservations can be made easily through the IRCTC website, with additional information available on both the IRCTC and Tourism Department websites and the Mahakumbh App.