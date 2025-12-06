Attention travellers! Indian Railways to operate 89 special trains for next 3 days amid IndiGo crisis

In light of several flight cancellations and increased rush during the winter season, Indian Railways has announced the operation of 89 special train services, with more than 100 trips across multiple zones, starting today and running for the next three days.

In a statement issued on Saturday, 6 December, the Ministry of Railways said that the measure “will help support smooth travel and ensure adequate connectivity amid rising demand for rail travel.”

The government's initiative comes as air travel across the country was disrupted after IndiGo Airlines cancelled several flights for five consecutive days, impacting the travel plans of thousands of passengers. The airline attributed the disruptions to a variety of factors, including the newly imposed FTDL norms, minor tech glitches, and weather conditions.

Advertisement

Amid the ongoing travel disruptions for travellers, here's a list of special trains announced by Indian Railways —

Full list of special trains: Zone-wise details Central Railway Central Railway will operate 14 special train services to cater to increased passenger demand.

List of special trains operated by Central Railway —

Train no. 01413/01414 Pune–Bengaluru–Pune on 6 and 7 December

Train no. 01409/01410 Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune on 7 and 9 December

Train no. 01019/01020 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus(LTT)–Madgaon–LTT on 7 and 8 December

Train no. 01077/01078 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)–Hazrat Nizamuddin–CSMT on 6 and 7 December

Train no. 01015/01016 LTT–Lucknow–LTT on 6 and 7 December

Train no. 01012/01011 Nagpur–CSMT–Nagpur on 6 and 7 December

Train no. 05587/05588 Gorakhpur–LTT–Gorakhpur on 7 and 9 December

Train no. 08245/08246 Bilaspur–LTT–Bilaspur on 10 and 12 December. South Eastern Railway South Eastern Railway has scheduled special trains to accommodate the increased demand due to recent flight cancellations.

Advertisement

Train no. 08073/08074 Santragachi–Yelahanka–Santragachi, with 08073 leaving Santragachi on 7 December, and 08074 returning from Yelahanka on 9 December.

Train no. 02870/02869 Howrah–CSMT–Howrah Special will operate with 02870 departing Howrah on 6 December, and 02869 departing CSMT on 8 December.

Train no. 07148/07149 Cherlapalli–Shalimar–Cherlapalli will run with 07148 departing Cherlapalli on 6 December, and 07149 departing Shalimar on 8 December.

Also Read | Indian Railways to run special trains as IndiGo cancels flights from Hyderabad

South Central Railway South Central Railway will operate three special trains today, 6th December 2025.

Train No. 07148 from Cherlapalli to Shalimar

Train No. 07146 from Secunderabad to Chennai Egmore

Train No. 07150 from Hyderabad to Mumbai LTT. Eastern Railway Eastern Railway will run special train services connecting Howrah, Sealdah, and other major destinations.

Advertisement

Train no. 03009/03010 Howrah–New Delhi–Howrah Special will operate with 03009 departing Howrah on 6 December, and 03010 departing New Delhi on 8 December.

Train no. 03127/03128 Sealdah–LTT–Sealdah Special will run with 03127 leaving Sealdah on 6 December, and 03128 departing LTT on 9 December.

Western Railway Western Railway will operate seven special trains to meet the increased travel demand.

Train no. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central–Bhiwani Superfast, operating bi-weekly will run every Tuesday and Friday from Mumbai Central between 9 and 30 December and every Wednesday and Saturday from Bhiwani between 10 and 31 December, totalling 14 trips. Key stops include Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Gandhi Nagar, Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Kosli and Charkhi Dadri stations in both directions.

Advertisement

Train No. 09003/09004 Mumbai Central–Shakur Basti Superfast Special will run every day except Tuesday and Friday from Mumbai Central from 8 December to 29 December. The train will operate daily except on Wednesday and Saturday from Shakur Basti between 9 and 30 December, totalling 32 trips. The bookings open on 6 December.

Train no. 09730/09729 Bandra Terminus–Durgapura Superfast Special will run with 09730 departing Bandra Terminus on 8 December and 09729 departing Durgapura on 7 December, with bookings opening on 6 December. Special trains from Gorakhpur With the increased passenger demand, Indian Railways plans to operate additional services from Gorakhpur.

Train nos. 05591/05592 Gorakhpur–Anand Vihar Terminal–Gorakhpur will run for two trips, departing from Gorakhpur on 7 and 8 December and from Anand Vihar Terminal on 8-9 December.

Train nos. 05587/05588 Gorakhpur–LTT–Gorakhpur will run from Gorakhpur on 7 December and LTT on 9 December. East Central Railway To cater to winter travel from Bihar, East Central Railway will run special trains from Patna and Darbhanga to Anand Vihar Terminal.

Advertisement

Train nos. 02309/02310 Patna–Anand Vihar Terminal–Patna will run with departures from Patna on 6-8 December and from Anand Vihar Terminal on 7 and 9 December.

Train nos. 02395/02396 Patna–Anand Vihar Terminal–Patna will operate with 02395 departing Patna on 7 December and 02396 leaving Anand Vihar Terminal on 8 December.

Train nos. 05563/05564 Darbhanga–Anand Vihar Terminal–Darbhanga will operate with 05563 leaving Darbhanga on 7 December and 05564 departing Anand Vihar Terminal on 9 December. North Western Railway Meanwhile, North Western Railway will run two special fare trains on a one-trip basis to manage the increased passenger demand during the upcoming travel period.

Train no. 04725 Hisar–Khadki Special will leave from Hisar on 7 December 2025.

Train no. 04726 Khadki–Hisar Special, will depart from Khadki on 8 December 2025.

North Western Railway will also run a one-trip Special Fare Special Train No. 09729 Durgapura–Bandra Terminus Special, departing Durgapura on 7 December 2025.

Train no. 09730 Bandra Terminus–Durgapura Special will depart Bandra Terminus on 8 December 2025. North Central Railway North Central Railway will operate special trains between Prayagraj and New Delhi.

Advertisement

Train no. 02417 will leave Prayagraj on 6 December and 8 December, and return with Train no. 02418 from New Delhi on 7 December and 9 December, making two trips each way.

Train no. 02275 will run from Prayagraj on 7 December, returning as Train No. 02276 from New Delhi on 8 December, operating one trip each way. Northern Railway Northern Railway will run special trains from 6 December onwards.

Train no. 02439 New Delhi–Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Vande Bharat on 6 December.

Train no. 02440 Udhampur–New Delhi Vande Bharat will run on the same date.

The Northern Railway will also connect Delhi with the Southern Railway through the 04080 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Thiruvananthapuram Central special, scheduled for December 6. Other trains Additionally, the Ministry announced some other special trains including –

Advertisement