Attention vehicle owners! From November 1, Delhi to bar entry of non-BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside city

The Delhi government has announced that all commercial goods vehicles which are registered outside Delhi and are not compliant with BS-VI norms, will not be allowed to enter the national capital starting November 1.

Advertisement

This direction is in accordance with the Commission for Air Quality Management.

However, this prohibition will not be enforced right away, as BS-IV commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi till 31 October, 2026 as a transitional measure.

However, there will be no restriction on the entry of commercial goods vehicles that are registered in Delhi, and diesel vehicles compliant with BS-VI and BS-IV standards till 31 October, 2026.

Advertisement

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), as per a PTI report, has approved a sweeping ban of the entry of polluting commercial vehicle in the city from November 1 amid concerns of rising pollution in the city.

What transporters are saying Transporters are hoping that the government would extend the relaxation on the entry of BS-IV compliant vehicles in Delhi.

The All India Motor and Goods Transport Association is planning to hold a meeting to discuss their next course of action, as per a PTI report, with one of its members, Rajendra Kapoor, saying, "The Supreme Court had given the orders. If we want the restrictions on entry of BS-IV compliant vehicles not to be imposed even after the period of one year, we will have to approach the court. We will hold a meeting next week to decide what needs to be done."

Advertisement

What is BS-VI compliance? BS-VI (Bharat Stage VI) compliance is a set of regulations by the government of India which are equivalent to the European Union's Euro-6 standards.

BS-VI vehicles emit 80% less particulate matter as compared to BS-IV vehicles.

BS-VI fuel also has less sulphur content compared to BS-IV vehicles. Manufacuters of BS-VI vehicles have to include On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) in their vehicles, along with Diesel Particulate Filters (for diesel vehicles) and Selective Catalytic Reduction for some specific vehicles.

Delhi's first cloud seeding trial likely tomorrow The Delhi government may conduct its first cloud seeding trial tomorrow if the weather is favourable, as per a PTI report.

"The flight will arrive in Delhi from Kanpur tomorrow. If the weather conditions are favourable, we may conduct the cloud seeding trial. However, everything depends on the weather," Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told the publication.

Advertisement