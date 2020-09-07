Subscribe
Home >News >India >Attorney General K K Venugopal in self-quarantine, SC informed
Attorney General K. K. Venugopal

Attorney General K K Venugopal in self-quarantine, SC informed

1 min read . 12:52 PM IST PTI

According to sources, Venugopal has gone into self-quarantine after one of his staff tested covid-19 positive

NEW DELHI : Attorney General K K Venugopal is in self-quarantine, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday as the Centre sought adjournment in a matter related to filling of vacancies in tribunals.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta was requested by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju that a short adjournment be granted in the case as the AG, who is appearing in the matter, is in self-quarantine.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta was requested by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju that a short adjournment be granted in the case as the AG, who is appearing in the matter, is in self-quarantine.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta was requested by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju that a short adjournment be granted in the case as the AG, who is appearing in the matter, is in self-quarantine.

The bench agreed to the request by Raju, representing the Centre in the matter, and posted the matter for further hearing on September 15.

According to sources, Venugopal has gone into self-quarantine after one of his staff tested COVID-19 positive.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions related to filing of vacancies in tribunals including Central Administrative Tribunal and Armed Force Tribunals.

