Attorney General K K Venugopal term extended by one year

The Central Government has extended the tenure of Attorney General K K Venugopal by one more year till June 30, 2022, said sources on Monday.

Last year, his tenure was extended by one year.

Venugopal was appointed as AG on July 1, 2017. He took over as the 15th Attorney General of India after former AG Mukul Rohatgi resigned.

